Badness 0 (Three ways)

Ways one and two: Read Knuth's Version nand Epsom's Version. They appear in the extremely discerning proceedings of SIGBOVIK 2024. Be warned that due to "BUG", these seem only to display properly in Chrome. I am working on fixing "BUG" once I get some sleep; I have some leads due to helpful people on the blog. The laundered version in the SIGBOVIK proceedings may work.

Way three (recommended) is to sit back and bathe in the 4k, 60Hz flashing lights that are Badness 0 (Apostrophe‛s version) is the newest installment in the Main Sequence:

If you want to experience "BUG" directly, way four is to immediately head to the source code. I will try to add some notes on compiling and using this after getting some sleep. The source code is available under the GPL (COPYING) or GJPL (JCOPYING).

Of course, there are multiple irksome videos on my YouTube channel Suckerpinch!





